Travis Barker, ex-wife Shanna ‘really proud’ their son

US musician Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have said that they are 'proud' of their son Landon Barker following his performance at Blink-183 concert.



Landon, 19 took to Instagram and shared BTS photos from the concert and wrote, “So beyond grateful for the opportunity to have performed these last few shows thank you to everybody that showed me genuine energy and support on those stages I can’t wait for you guys to see what I have coming!”

Commenting on it, Travis Barker said “Proud of you my boy!!!”

Shanna Moakler also commented on his post, saying “So handsome and so talented. Really proud of you.”

Travis Barker’s current wife Kourtney Kardashian also extended support to Landon.

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.