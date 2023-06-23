Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in a ‘mild panic over the next pay cheque'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to paint themselves as ‘altruistic, down-to-earth and endlessly fascinating’ has just been bashed.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal journalist Jane Moore.
According to The Sun she started by saying, “What would a fly on the wall of the couple’s Montecito mansion be witnessing right now?”
“Well, firstly a lot of bafflement, one suspects,” she admitted.
“After all, they’re so altruistic, down-to-earth and endlessly fascinating, so why aren’t others rushing to listen to their every utterance?”
“Secondly, there must surely be some mild panic as to where the next pay cheque is coming from?” in the end.
“Particularly given the vast home they took out a £7.5million mortgage on, the chauffeurs, round the clock bodyguards and legal bills associated with the zillions of court cases they’re currently embroiled in.”
The Crown final season - cast and crew appeared to film scenes of the aftermath of Prince Harry's controversial outfit...
The royals and Ivanka were seen together in Jordan
King Charles reportedly not happy with Prince Harry's witness statement in court
Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged over the years with the two brothers sharing a complex bond
Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.
Prince Andrew has reportedly been evicted from his Royal Lodge by King Charles as he was forced out of his royal duties