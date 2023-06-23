Prince Harry tipped to 'reach out' to Prince William on birthday: 'Hand on heart'

Prince Harry would have extended birthday greetings to Prince William on his birthday.

The Prince of Wales, who turned 41 yesterday, must have received a hearty wish from his younger sibling, says Grant Harrold.

Speaking to OK!, Grant says: "Do you know what, with families when you fall out you still fix it.

"Hand on heart I still believe that Harry will still reach out to William for his birthday. I think he will reach out to him, definitely, I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays. Will there be a card? I think there will still be a card. Will there be a gift? I don't know, it's difficult to say."

This comes as Prince Harry publicly discussed an altercation between him and Prince William in memoir 'Spare.'

Harry revealed the brothers fought over Meghan Markle while the Sussexes were still living in the UK.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote in his best-selling book, released earlier this year.