Kendall Jenner ‘excited’ about having kids in the future, but will do it differently

Kendall Jenner may have seen fame since a young age but she plans on giving her future children a very different upbringing when the time comes.

The 27-year-old model touched up on her love life and starting a family in the future in an interview with Wall Street Journal published on June 21st, 2023.

“I’m excited for that time in my life,” she remarked about having kids in the future. “I just know it’s not right now.”

She went on to say that she plans on leaving Los Angeles when she’s ready to enter that chapter of her life. “Oh, yeah. You heard it here first,” she quipped to the outlet.



Kendall is currently linked to musician Bad Bunny since they were spotted locking lips in West Hollywood during a date in early March, 2023.

However, when she was asked about her romance, she simply responded with a “no comment.”

Although, she did expand on the point later on in the interview, where she shared that she is “not built” for public attention. “I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

She added, “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” said Jenner, who made her TV debut at 11 years old on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”

Furthermore, she explained that she tries to find the “balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side.”

She continued, “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny also touched up on the matter in in Rolling Stone’s Future of Music issue, released on the same day as Jenner’s interview.

“I know something is going to come out I know [people are] going to say something,” he told the outlet. “People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”