Media prioritises missing Titan sub over tragic migrant shipwreck

This undated image, courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform.AFP/OceanGate Expeditions

The recent incident of a tiny submersible carrying wealthy tourists exploring the wreckage of the Titanic has captured widespread attention, while a devastating shipwreck claiming the lives of hundreds of migrants has been largely overlooked.

The contrasting levels of coverage shed light on the shortcomings within the media, especially the American one, exposing a preference for sensational stories involving the rich and famous over the plight of marginalised individuals. The disproportionate focus on the missing submersible highlights the media's inefficiency in addressing complex international issues and underscores the need for a more balanced approach to news coverage.

Somewhere in the vast expanse of the North Atlantic, a small submersible, Titan, with five passengers on board, including a British explorer and a Pakistani businessman, has gone missing. The tourists, seeking to witness the remnants of the historic Titanic, paid a hefty sum of $250,000 for the ill-fated journey. The submersible itself is an object of curiosity, constructed in a haphazard manner using parts intended for recreational vehicles and operated using a video game controller. The unfolding mystery of the missing submersible, with its unknown whereabouts and the uncertain fate of its passengers, has dominated headlines in the past 24 hours.

While the submersible story possesses elements of intrigue and suspense, its extensive media coverage inadvertently draws attention to an even more significant tragedy. On June 14, a refugee and migrant boat sank off the Greek coast, resulting in what is likely to be the second-deadliest shipwreck of its kind on record. Reports indicate that as many as 800 individuals perished in this devastating incident. The Greek authorities, despite tracking the vessel, seemingly acted with a lack of urgency despite multiple warning signs. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of Europe's ongoing refugee crisis and the callous treatment that desperate migrants encounter as they strive to reach safer shores. Astonishingly, this humanitarian catastrophe has received minimal attention in the American media, overshadowed by the missing submersible narrative.

The divergent responses from the media underscore several deficiencies within the American news landscape. The story of the Titan submersible appeals to the public's fascination with mystery and indulgence, featuring wealthy individuals taking dangerous risks on an unconventional expedition. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the fate of the passengers mirrors the captivating qualities of past news stories like the Malaysia Airlines flight 370. However, the coverage of the missing submersible primarily focuses on the sensational aspects of the incident, failing to address deeper issues such as the lack of regulations and the alarming wealth disparity that allows such extravagances to occur.

In contrast, the tragic shipwreck involving hundreds of migrants should command similar attention, given its immense scale and the political implications surrounding immigration policies and the treatment of refugees. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of previous migrant tragedies that have occurred, including the haunting image of a young boy's lifeless body washed up on a Turkish beach. Yet, the American media's coverage has dwindled significantly over time, with a lack of sustained interest or examination of the underlying complexities.

The media's prioritisation of the missing submersible over the migrant shipwreck raises crucial questions about the state of journalism today. The fixation on viral stories, coupled with a ratings-driven approach, often detracts from comprehensive coverage of challenging international issues. It is imperative for news outlets to address this imbalance and allocate resources towards shedding light on global crises, ensuring that the voices of the marginalised and the tragedies they face receive the attention they deserve.