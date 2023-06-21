Bebe Rexha fan provides insight into phone throwing incident, says it was for fun

New information has surfaced regarding the incident where a New Jersey man threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during her concert in New York on Sunday.
The individual, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, a resident of New Jersey, was presented in a New York City court on Monday, facing several misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.
The incident occurred when he allegedly threw his phone at Bebe Rexha, known for her hit song "I'm Good." According to a criminal complaint reviewed by The Times on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Malvagna claimed that he threw the phone at the stage as a form of entertainment.
In his statement to the authorities, Malvagna said, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."
The impact of the phone resulted in Rexha experiencing redness, swelling, bruising, a laceration to her eye, and significant pain, as stated in the complaint.
As of now, there has been no response from Malvagna's legal representative regarding the incident.
Malvagna was released on his own recognizance, with the Manhattan district attorney ordering him to maintain a distance from Rexha. Additionally, Rexha received a full temporary order of protection. Malvagna's next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.
Prince William is celebrating is 41st birthday
Samuel L. Jackson commends Brie Larson for being 'strong' and not letting unjust criticism 'destroy' her
Willow Smith stuns onlookers with her sense of style during outing alongside brother Jaden
Tom Cruises remembers shooting the iconic dance scene from Risky Business when he was only 19
Sofia Vergara looked nothing short of sensational in her recent appearance
Choi Sung-bong leaves behind a note on YouTube channel a day before his death