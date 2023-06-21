Whitney Cummings is expecting her first baby, announces news on Instagram

Whitney Cummings, the renowned comedian, has exciting news to share – she's going to be a mom!

At the age of 40, she is pregnant and eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first baby. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Cummings treated her followers to a delightful series of photos, proudly showcasing her baby bump while donning a bikini in the pool.

The snapshots captured a playful moment between Cummings and her dog, as the furry companion leaped into the air to catch a ball, while she prepared to toss it. The final image in the series unveiled a precious sonogram of her soon-to-arrive baby.





"In these pix I am with child," Cummings humorously captioned the photos. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Earlier this year, in February, Cummings shared that she had frozen her eggs at the age of 32 and expressed her intention to potentially embark on the journey of motherhood in 2023. Now, that dream is becoming a reality as she joyfully embraces this new chapter in her life.