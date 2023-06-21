Alarms were raised about OceanGate’s experimental approach

OceanGates's chief executive, Stockton Rush, was warned by industry leaders about the inherent dangers associated with their approachindependent.co.uk

OceanGate's Titan submersible has garnered attention due to its risky and experimental nature, raising concerns about the potential for catastrophic incidents.

The company's chief executive, Stockton Rush, was warned by industry leaders about the inherent dangers associated with their approach. A 2018 letter obtained by the New York Times highlighted the possibility of problems ranging from minor to catastrophic.

In 2018, OceanGate found itself embroiled in a legal dispute with a former employee, David Lochridge, who claimed there were safety issues within the company. Court documents revealed that Lochridge, a British submersible pilot, had raised concerns about the need to obtain a hull scan to detect potential flaws. He disagreed with relying solely on acoustic monitoring, leading to his termination and subsequent legal action.

Passengers who have embarked on previous Titan submersible voyages shared their experiences, revealing frequent instances of lost contact with the surface during the dives. The paperwork provided to participants explicitly stated that the experimental vessel had not received approval from any regulatory body and listed potential risks such as physical injury, emotional trauma, or even death. Despite signing waivers acknowledging these dangers, passengers expressed their awe and excitement for the adventure.

The Titan submersible is transported on an oil rig survey vessel from St. John's, Canada, to the vicinity of the Titanic's resting place. The size of a minivan, the submersible features five-inch thick carbon fiber walls with titanium caps, creating a simple and compact interior. With a single button and screen on the wall, passengers sit cross-legged on the floor, taking in the experience. Inside, there is a small lavatory that "doubles as the best seat in the house," according to an OceanGate webpage.

While OceanGate claims to have multiple safety measures in place, including emergency scuba tanks and different ascent options, the submersible's history of lost contact with the surface raises concerns about its reliability and safety protocols. The risky nature of the Titan submersible and its experimental approach should not be underestimated, as passengers willingly embrace the potential perils associated with exploring the depths of the ocean.