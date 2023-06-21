Pat Cummins calls Ashes opener win "Number One" of his Test career. Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, has described leading his team to a thrilling victory in the dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston as the "number one" win of his Test career.

In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Cummins contributed an unbeaten 44 runs during a crucial ninth-wicket partnership with Nathan Lyon, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 281. The triumph came when Australia seemed to be on the verge of defeat at 227-8 on the final day.

"Yeah, I would be lying if I said it didn´t (cross my mind)," Cummins told reporters.

"We were on the other side of one in the last series here. When you´re on the other side it feels like one that´s got away and it really hurts.

"It´s a really happy dressing room in there. A lot of those guys were there at Headingley and to clinch one that was perhaps out of our grasp for a little while there is pretty satisfying."

Reflecting on his 51-Test career, Cummins unequivocally ranked this win as his greatest achievement. He highlighted the significance of starting an Ashes series with a victory, adding that it held a special place in his heart. This victory also held particular significance for Cummins and Lyon, as they had both been part of the unforgettable Ashes climax at Headingley in 2019, where England secured a stunning one-wicket victory.

Acknowledging the previous defeat at Headingley, Cummins admitted that it had crossed his mind during the tense final moments of the match. He expressed his joy at clinching a victory that seemed out of reach for some time, highlighting the satisfaction felt by the entire team. The Australian dressing room exuded happiness, especially for those players who had experienced the heartbreak of Headingley.

"The fans were pretty noisy out on the hill," said Cummins. "Win or lose we are pretty comfortable with how we go about it."

Cummins said, "We´ve been really good for the last 20 Test matches over two years... We are at our best when we play at our own pace and tempo."

While England adopted an aggressive approach with a bold declaration on the first day, Australia adhered to a more traditional red-ball style, even on a rain-affected final day. Usman Khawaja's patient knocks of 141 and 65 exemplified Australia's approach, undeterred by the chants of "boring, boring Aussies" from a section of the Edgbaston crowd. Cummins expressed his team's comfort in their own playing style, irrespective of the outcome.

For Cummins, this victory carried extra significance as he celebrated it on the balcony with his father, Peter. It marked a memorable week for him, especially after the passing of his mother earlier this year. The emotional presence of his father and shared experiences added to the joy of the moment.

The Australian media hailed Cummins' batting heroics as the final blow in a strategic triumph over England. Many Australians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, stayed up late to witness the thrilling match unfold. With the first Ashes test concluded, attention now turns to the upcoming test at Lord's, where both teams will strive for further success.