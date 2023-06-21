Mbappe breaks record for most goals in a season for France

France´s forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023.—AFP

Kylian Mbappé broke the French goalscoring record with his 54th goal of the season in France's 1-0 win over Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The previous record was held by Just Fontaine, who scored 53 goals in a single season in 1957-58. Mbappé's goal came from the penalty spot in the second half after Antoine Griezmann was fouled. Greece was then reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off for a foul.

Mbappé's goal took him level with Erling Haaland for the most goals scored in a single season. Haaland can regain the lead when Norway faces Cyprus on Tuesday.

France head coach Didier Deschamps was pleased with his team's performance, but he said they should have scored more goals. "The only regret I have is to not be able to play safe because we had chances to score the second goal," he said.

Monday's goal was Mbappé's 40th for France in just 70 matches. He is now only 14 goals away from equaling Olivier Giroud's record for Les Bleus.

France remains top of their qualifying group with 12 points from four games. They will next face the Republic of Ireland in September.