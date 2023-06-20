Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen boss Paxton Whitehead dies at 85

"Friends" star Paxton Whitehead has passed away at the age of 85 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

The English actor, who was a Broadway stalwart and regular guest star in an array of Nineties sitcoms, died on Friday. Paxton's son, Charles Whitehead, has confirmed the sad news.

Paxton is best known for his role as the boss of Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green at the American department store Bloomingdales in hit sitcom "Friends" during season four.

He also made appearances in the TV shows Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show and Mad About You.

Several of the actor's friends and fans turned to twitter to pay tribute to the late actor.

Paxton's former co-stars also reached out to share their condolences as they shared their memories of the beloved actor.

Actress Dana Ivy posted a picture of the pair together and wrote: 'I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being. He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.'