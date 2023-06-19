Meghan Markle's 'secret past' exposed by US tabloid

Meghan Markle is expected to be embroiled in a new controversy after a US tabloid featuring a cover story on her "secret past" hits newsstands on Monday.

The latest edition of Globe magazine comes days after Prince Harry returned to the US after recording his testimony against the publisher of newspaper over phone hacking.



The tabloid is featuring his wife on its cover with an outrageous headline that read "Meghan Bimbogate Explodes".

The article about the Duchess of Sussex is being published by Globe, a tabloid based in Boca Raton, Florida which covers politics, celebrity, human interest, and crime stories, largely sensationalist tabloid journalism.

It also features what looks like an edited picture of Harry's wife on the cover.

The edition that targets Meghan is being published on June 19. Royal observers are wondering whether the time has come for Harry to start a legal battle against the US media.

Meghan's supporters are convinced that the Duke of Sussex would sue the tabloid for targeting his wife.

Prince Harry became the first British royal to appear in the witness box since the 1890s when he testified at the High Court in London as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Harry and more than 100 other people are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids, accusing them of widespread unlawful activities between 1991 and 2011.