Inside Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster Father's day celebration

Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi Webster spent quality time at the London Eye on Saturday evening.

Stormi flew in on her mother Kylie Jenner's, 25, a private jet that afternoon to spend the Father's Day weekend with her rapper dad.



The trip to the U.K. cost a reported $150,000 to $200,000.

Stormi had a starfish painted on her face and wore a red tank top and destroyed jeans. Her hair was in pigtail braids.

The Star Gazing singer, 32, wore long black shorts, a t-shirt that said Listen to the Silence on the front, a black hoodie, and a black ball cap with Utopia - which is the name of his upcoming fourth studio album - embroidered on it.

The father and daughter duo wore mating black and white Puma athletic shoes.

Travis and Stormi also did some sightseeing around London on Saturday.

He's in London drumming up hype for his upcoming fourth studio album, Utopia.

Kylie and Travis share Stormi and Aire but the cosmetics mogul and the rapper are no longer romantically involved.

The model has been linked to actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, over the past few months.