Inside Travis Scott, daughter Stormi Webster Father's day celebration

Travis Scott and his daughter Stormi Webster spent quality time at the London Eye on Saturday evening.
Stormi flew in on her mother Kylie Jenner's, 25, a private jet that afternoon to spend the Father's Day weekend with her rapper dad.
The trip to the U.K. cost a reported $150,000 to $200,000.
Stormi had a starfish painted on her face and wore a red tank top and destroyed jeans. Her hair was in pigtail braids.
The Star Gazing singer, 32, wore long black shorts, a t-shirt that said Listen to the Silence on the front, a black hoodie, and a black ball cap with Utopia - which is the name of his upcoming fourth studio album - embroidered on it.
The father and daughter duo wore mating black and white Puma athletic shoes.
Travis and Stormi also did some sightseeing around London on Saturday.
He's in London drumming up hype for his upcoming fourth studio album, Utopia.
Kylie and Travis share Stormi and Aire but the cosmetics mogul and the rapper are no longer romantically involved.
The model has been linked to actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, over the past few months.
Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait seemed like a callback to Princess Diana’s at Highgrove House in the...
Meghan Markle has not made an appearance meanwhile Prince Harry has been active in his lawsuits filed in UK
Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor reacts to her IG post for Anil Kapoor
Olivia Wilde says she regrets getting bangs, just weeks after debuting the fresh hairstyle
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding rumours are spreading nowadays
The former One Direction star, 30, uploaded a moody snap of himself