Francis Ford Coppola picks 'Rumble Fish' his career-best movie

Francis Ford Coppola's choice may be surprising for some

Francis Ford Coppola directed the critically acclaimed The Godfather, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now.

But 1983's Rumble Fish stands out as his favourite film from his filmmaking career.

Responding to the Film Stage question of his preferred movie from his pool of direction, the veteran filmmaker answered, "My best film? That's like asking someone with 7 kids, who's the best?" adding, "I love them all, but if I scratched deeper, I might say Rumble Fish."

As for Rumble Fish, it enjoyed a cult status, which depicts Rusty James (played by Matt Dillon), a headstrong man struggling with the shadow coping with his older brother's shadow amid the city's uncharming realities.

In other news, Diane Keaton sought to clear her curiosity when she asked Coppola why he took her in The Godfather.



After over a half-century of epic trilogy release, the actor shared the innocuous question on Instagram.

"Why on Earth did you choose me for 'The Godfather'?!, she asked.

The auteur responded, "I chose you because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right)."