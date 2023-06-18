South Africa thump Morocco with 2-1 victory in AFCON qualifiers

Zakhele Lepasa (C) celebrates scoring for South Africa against Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Johannesburg on Saturday. news.yahoo.com/

South Africa delivered an impressive performance as they defeated Morocco 2-1 in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The victory extended South Africa's unbeaten record in AFCON qualifiers on home soil to 16 matches. The game featured a goalkeeping blunder by Morocco's Munir el Kajoui, leading to their first loss since reaching the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.



The match, held in Johannesburg, drew a massive crowd of 50,000 spectators, despite freezing conditions. South Africa wasted no time asserting their dominance, as an own goal by Morocco goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui, caused by a Percy Tau cross, handed them an early lead. Zakhele Lepasa capitalised on a defensive lapse to extend South Africa's advantage in the second half.

However, the Atlas Lions refused to back down. Hakim Ziyech displayed his brilliance with a magnificent left-footed shot, reducing the deficit and igniting hopes for a Moroccan comeback. Despite their efforts, Morocco was unable to find an equaliser, leaving them with their first official defeat since their World Cup elimination.

In another exciting AFCON qualifier, Zambia secured a place in the finals for the first time since 2015 by defeating Ivory Coast 3-0. The Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) dominated the match and displayed a stunning performance in front of their home crowd in Ndola.

With these results, South Africa's Bafana Bafana and Morocco, both qualified teams, demonstrated their competitive spirit and set the stage for a thrilling clash. The victory for South Africa not only extended their unbeaten home record but also served as a confidence booster for the team. On the other hand, Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, viewed the loss as a valuable learning opportunity for his players after a grueling season of domestic and World Cup matches.

Meanwhile, Zambia's triumph over Ivory Coast marked a significant milestone for the team, ending their three failed qualifying campaigns and securing their spot in the AFCON finals. The victory was celebrated by the passionate fans in Ndola, who witnessed their team's impressive performance.

As the AFCON qualifying matches progress, the stage is set for an exhilarating tournament, where South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia will showcase their talent alongside other African football powerhouses in the quest for the AFCON title.