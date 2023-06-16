Prince Harry to be removed from the line of secession to ‘teach a lesson’

Prince Harry is now allegedly ‘flirting’ with the line of no return and needs to ‘be taught a lesson’.

These accusations and warnings against Prince Harry have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Ms Elser even issued a dire warning regarding the same issue and pointed out how “he’s aware that he’s no longer supposed to call himself ‘His Royal Highness’, given he and Meghan are no longer working members of the firm.”

According to News.com.au, its clear that “that didn’t stop him from using that title on his daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate.”

So “how dare he insult the country so many of us love, while at the same time hang on to his title by his fingertips?”

During the course of her chat, Ms Elser even went on to say, “He’s now past the point of no return, and King Charles should take action.”

“As fifth in line to the throne, Harry has become a constitutional liability.”

So “removing him from the line of succession - as a clear message that his behaviour won't be tolerated - would be a just and fair punishment.”