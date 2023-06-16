NFL legend Ray Lewis' son, Ray Lewis III, tragically passes away at 28. Twitter

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away at the age of 28.

His demise was confirmed by Lewis' younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, in a heartfelt Instagram post. Details regarding the circumstances of his death have not been disclosed at this time.

Ray Lewis III followed in his father's footsteps and played college football. He started his football career as a running back in Florida and later transitioned to playing cornerback at Coastal Carolina and Division II Virginia Union. Lewis III was known as a great teammate and was highly regarded by those who knew him.

The entire Virginia Union University community is deeply saddened by the loss of Ray Lewis III. Associate Head Coach Diego Ryland expressed his condolences and described Lewis as a great young man and an exceptional teammate. The university is keeping the Lewis family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Ray Lewis, now 48 years old, achieved a legendary career as a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2012. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, winning the prestigious award in 2000 and 2003. Lewis also played a vital role in leading the Ravens to Super Bowl victories in 2000 and 2012.

Ray Lewis III's passing is a tremendous loss not only for his family but also for the football community. His talent and dedication to the sport, as well as his pursuit of a career in the music industry, showcased his diverse passions and aspirations.

The heartfelt tribute from his younger brother, Rahsaan, reflects the immense love and pain that his family is experiencing. Rahsaan expressed his disbelief and profound grief, emphasizing his brother's struggle and hoping that he has found peace. He promised to cherish Ray Lewis III's memory and be a source of happiness and pride in his absence.

The cause of Ray Lewis III's death remains unknown as the family mourns the untimely loss of their beloved son and brother. The football world joins in offering condolences and support to the Lewis family during this incredibly difficult time.