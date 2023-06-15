When is Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood's wedding?

Haris Rauf with his wife Muzna Masood Malik on their Nikah day. — Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani seamer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood as the couple is reportedly preparing for their big day.



The couple had tied the knot in December last year in a nikah ceremony and now Rauf is reportedly set to take his bride home next month.

An invitation card with the names of the couple as the bride and groom that surfaced on social media has left fans wondering about their wedding.

The card was shared by a fan page on Twitter but it did not reveal the date. However, the same page shared the dates in a later tweet, according to which the main event is reportedly scheduled for July 6 while the valima reception will take place on July 7.

The sources said that the distribution of invitation cards for Haris' big day has been started.

Haris married the love of his life, who was reportedly his class fellow in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad on December 24. The fans highly adored the pictures from the event.

The ceremony was attended by fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Shahid Afridi, Lahore Qalandar's Sameen Rana, Atif Rana and Aqib Javed.

The pacer, who started his career with tape ball cricket, found his feet in international cricket after being picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia for high-class training. The right-arm pacer went on to represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut from Pakistan in 2020.

With his pace and aggression, Haris rose to fame in no time, having won several matches for Pakistan with the bowl over the past couple of years.