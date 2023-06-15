Kriti Sanon unveils how she prepared for her role in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon reveals she also understood the essence of Janaki beside just physical appearance

Kriti Sanon finally unveiled how she prepared for the character of Janaki in upcoming film Adipurush.

According to Kriti, preparing for Janaki was not only about transforming the physical appearance but was also about understanding the essence of it.

She added: “Om has possibly read everything available on Ramayana and had a clear vision about the project. The transformation into Janaki was not just about the physical aspects, but also about internalising the essence of the character.”

“It took a considerable amount of time and effort to immerse myself in Janaki’s persona, to understand her emotional journey, her virtues and to bring her to life on screen”, added Kriti.

“It was a meticulous process that involved rehearsals, multiple sittings not only on the look and attire but also understanding the historical and mythological context of the character.”

“As a figure deeply revered and worshipped by millions, there is an inherent expectation to portray her with utmost respect and authenticity.”

The Mimi actress revealed that she handled the character with great delicacy. “Understanding her significance in the hearts and minds of people, I have approached this role with great care and diligence along with a lot of love and respect in my heart.”

“Every aspect of her character, from her pure loving heart to her virtues to her unwavering strength to her immense faith in Lord Ram - understanding Janaki has been a beautiful journey”, she concluded.

As per News 18, Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is set to release inn theatres on June 16.