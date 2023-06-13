Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to leave Royal Lodge as he continues to defy King Charles

Prince Andrew is seemingly afraid to lose his home, Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 20 years, as continues to oppose his brother King Charles.

In the opinion of royal expert, Bronte Coy, the ‘disgraced’ prince is making a ‘mockery’ out of the monarch’s authority in their ongoing ‘housing stand-off.’

Currently, the two brothers are embroiled in a real estate row as the King had instructed the disgraced duke to evict his grace-and-favour home, the sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle – but has so far resisted the instruction, wrote Coy in her piece for News.com.au.

Andrew was forced out of royal duties after his involvement was uncovered in a sex abuse scandal concerning pal Jeffrey Epstein accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The Duke of York has reportedly hired builders to do some much-needed repairs on the property, and is refusing to hand over the keys while they are undertaken.

And while the repairs will take ‘several months to complete’ the Duke is ‘staying in the house during those renovations’ even if they ‘could prove problematic,’ via DailyMail. The insider shared that the situation has become ‘farcical.’

Another source told Page Six that Andrew has “got one over his brother” – but added “we will see how long it lasts.”

The outlet also reported that to add insult to insubordination, Andrew has loaned the house Charles had offered him instead — the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan lived — to his daughter Princess Eugenie.

“Work started on the Royal Lodge this month and will extend to the end of the summer,” the source told Page Six.

“Andrew was advised that he should move out while work was undertaken because the house is virtually a building site but he’s refused because he’s so terrified that the property might be seized in his absence.”

“In the meantime, Harry and Meghan vacated Frogmore after being told they needed to leave to make way for Andrew but he is refusing to go there, even though he was given the keys,” the source said.

“He’s allowing Eugenie to stay there. She’s just given birth to her second child so while she recovers and gets back on her feet, she’s staying in Frogmore to be near her mum and dad.”

For the renovations, Andrew is using his late mother’s money that she left him. “He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he’s come up with it through other means,” added the source.

“The costs are expected to reach into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”