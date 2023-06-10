Prince William reacts as three troops faint during royal military parade

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has paid tribute to the soldiers who took part in the rehearsals for Trooping the Colour in difficult weather condition on Saturday.



The Prince of Wales acknowledged the "difficult conditions" as at least three troops have fainted in the scorching heat during a royal military parade. The incident took place when horses and soldiers carrying out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres to military music.

Turning to his official Twitter account, The Prince of Wales, who led the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in central London, paid tribute to soldiers.

Kate Middleton's husband, in a tweet, said: "A big thank you to every solider (sic) who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."



During the Colonel's Review, there were reportedly more than 1,200 soldiers and around 300 horses from the Household Division of Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier and Coldstream Guards paraded for inspection by Prince William.



The sad incident occurred as temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) in the UK for the first time this year. It was held ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade, which takes place next Saturday.

The impact of the heat is "likely to be felt across the whole health service and the wider population as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has already issued an heat-health alert for hot weather until Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

