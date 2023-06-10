Prince Harry ‘enjoyed so much leeway’ before Meghan Markle: ‘Not all are this lucky’

Experts have issued a dire warning to Prince Harry, considering he ‘enjoyed much more leeway’ than anyone before him with the press.
These accusations against the Duke of Sussex have been shared by associate editor Camilla Tominey.
According to The Telegraph she believes, Prince Harry “seems to have totally forgotten how overwhelmingly positive the coverage was.”
Even when he “made such public mistakes as dressing as a Nazi, smoking cannabis and cavorting in hot tubs in Las Vegas.”
In the eyes of Ms Tominey, “Far from being vilified, such headlines only served to further endear the ‘playboy prince’ to a press and public all too willing to dismiss such antics as ‘Harry being Harry’. Few others in public life ever enjoyed so much leeway.”
“In claiming such stories were ‘hurtful, mean and cruel’, the Duke laid bare his deep sense of unhappiness – not just with the media – but a life he seems now to wish was lived a different way.”
Prince Harry admits he used to be ‘very immature’ and made ‘stupid decisions’ amid cheating rumors
Prince William and Kate Middleton quietly made a surprise donation which brightened up the whole staff
Prince William had the perfect response when he got a compliment for wife unexpectedly
Experts believe Prince Harry was Chelsy Davy’s ‘biggest sin’ in life
Throughout history women in the royal family have been ‘put through the wringer’ as soon as they stepped into this...
Prince Harry was briefly back in London as he was to stand witness in his lawsuit against British tabloids