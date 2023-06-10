Prince Harry ‘can’t return to the UK a married man? ‘Leave Meghan Markle!’

Prince Harry will allegedly need to ‘divorce’ Meghan Markle if he wants any hope at a relationship with the Royal Family.

These revelations and insights have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond.

According to a report by OK magazine, Ms Bond was quoted saying, “I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time.”

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she also added.

“He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back, “but “I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon,” unless ties are cut.

These admissions have come around the same time as Diana’s former butler Paul Burell said, “I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms.”

According to the same outlet, “there is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment,” he said at the time.