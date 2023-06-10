Post-budget presser: Finance Minister Dar defends Rs950bn PSDP allocation

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar defended his government’s decision to propose an allocation of Rs950 billion and Rs200 billion from the Public and Private Partnership mode — a total of Rs1,150 billion — in his seventh post-budget presser on Saturday, terming it a “new high".
During the presser, Dar said: “I believe that if we implement this Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) an important public intervention to spur private investment by developing human capital and improving the country's infrastructure] in letter and spirit and with transparency, we will be able to easily achieve the 3.5% growth.”
In the budget revealed yesterday, about Rs950 billion were earmarked for vote-winning development projects ahead of a general election later this year, while other populist measures include civil service pay rises of up to 35%, and a 17.5% increase for state pensions.
More to follow...
Jahangir Tareen has entered the political arena with a new party called Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
Polio eradication programme chief says samples were collected from Gadap Town area last month
PTI deserter attended event while trying to hide his face to avoid public attention
PTI reiterates need for fresh, free and fair elections, saying people of Pakistan should be allowed to choose their...
Tareen’s new party is called “Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party"
Two-member bench directs Khan to appear before court at the end of two weeks