Post-budget presser: Finance Minister Dar defends Rs950bn PSDP allocation

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar defended his government’s decision to propose an allocation of Rs950 billion and Rs200 billion from the Public and Private Partnership mode — a total of Rs1,150 billion — in his seventh post-budget presser on Saturday, terming it a “new high".

During the presser, Dar said: “I believe that if we implement this Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) an important public intervention to spur private investment by developing human capital and improving the country's infrastructure] in letter and spirit and with transparency, we will be able to easily achieve the 3.5% growth.”

In the budget revealed yesterday, about Rs950 billion were earmarked for vote-winning development projects ahead of a general election later this year, while other populist measures include civil service pay rises of up to 35%, and a 17.5% increase for state pensions.

More to follow...

