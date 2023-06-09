Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘more than singing birds’ to make US move successful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for trying to find a ‘happily ever after’ outside of the UK.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to News.com.au, she warns, “Let’s hope that, like Cinderella, Harry and Meghan have found their happily ever after because I’m not sure if a few singing birds could change things for them now.”

For those unversed, this claim has come around the same time as Ms Elser called Prince Harry “a Cinderella with a bald patch.”

It also follows an admission by a close friend of the couple who admitted the couple are looking a ‘little frazzled’.

The pal in question broke their feelings down to The Telegraph and was quoted saying, “They are really happy together … But at the end of the day, they’ve been through a lot and I think they’ve both felt quite ground down by it all. They’re like any married couple, five years in.”

“Nobody really speaks to him any more and even the people who have remained by his side have lately begun to fall away because he is so consistently negative. He’s often complaining and rarely asks after others.”