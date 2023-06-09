Prince Archie receives ‘lovely surprise’ on his fourth birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie has received a ‘lovely surprise’ on his fourth birthday, which fell on King Charles coronation on May 6.



Archie was given a free bike with stabilisers for his birthday, the British owner of a Montecito Bike store revealed.



According to Daily Mail, Martin and Jennifer Blevins, the couple who run shop, delivered the bike to Archie along with flowers, balloons and a card.

Later, on June 6, they received a letter of thanks from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and posted it on their shop’s Instagram page.

The letter reads: "On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie on his fourth birthday.

"The bike has bought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

Harrison Colcord, who is part of Meghan and Harry's team, signed off the letter.



