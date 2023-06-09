Meghan Markle annoyed at Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s latest move

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is apparently upset at reports Kate Middleton has contacted Prince Harry amid her rift rumours with the Duke of Sussex.
Kate Middleton reportedly still 'cares' about brother-in-law Harry and has reached out to him amid rumours of divorce from Meghan Markle.
According to a report by Entertainment Daily, per the Independent News, Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with Harry, has offered the Duke a shoulder to cry on.
The source told the publication, Archie and Lilibet doting mother will likely not be happy with Harry reconnecting with Kate Middleton.
The insider says, “While Kate will always forgive Harry, she know that being Harry’s confidante in the UK will rile Meghan, who has always felt that Kate tried to turn Harry against her. Meghan will be even more concerned that she’s on hand to give Harry advice while they go through a tough patch. But Kate won’t be told what to do and she’ll rise above the hate.”
