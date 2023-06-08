‘Spoilt, entitled’ Prince Harry says ‘whatever he likes, however self-serving’

Prince Harry has come under fire for launching ‘ignorant attacks on the Press’ as a ‘highly privileged’ man born to blue blood.

Royal commentator Stephen Glover broke down his thoughts about Prince Harry’s hacking trial in the UK.

He started by pointing out the duke’s allegedly wrongful accusations and claimed, “here is the highly privileged Harry, who wrongly accuses the Press as a whole of not holding the ‘rock bottom’ Government to account, doing his utmost to curb newspapers — so that they won’t be free to hold rich and powerful people like him to account. It’s mind-boggling.”

According to the Daily Mail, “This spoilt and entitled man can say whatever he likes, however self-serving. I don’t even mind too much his ignorant attacks on the Press since the Fourth Estate can look after itself, and has survived more formidable foes than Harry.”

“What I do object to is his assault on the Government — not because I like this crew very much or esteem their competence, but because they are our elected representatives, and shouldn’t be publicly excoriated by an unelected, and foolish, senior member of the Royal Family.”