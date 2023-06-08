Prince Harry branded ‘preposterous’: ‘Where does one start with his nonsense?’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘wrong on many counts’ and holds ‘weak and feeble arguments’.
Royal commentator Stephen Glover issued these accusatory claims about Prince Harry’s attitude.
For those unversed, these allegations have come in response to Prince Harry’s statement to the court, where he branded the country at ‘rock bottom’ amid global judgement from “the state of our Press and our Government.”
Glover however feels Prince Harry’s thoughts are pure ‘nonsense’ because “he is wrong on so many counts.”
According to the Daily Mail, “The idea that Rishi Sunak and ministers are not scrutinised and held accountable is preposterous,” Mr Glover also added.
“They are put under the microscope every hour of the day and night. Where’s the evidence that the Government and the Press are in bed together?”
“In fact, you could probably make a better case than the feeble one Harry trots out if you said that the media in this country are sometimes too quick to berate politicians in power, and too naturally oppositional. But that’s what we journalists tend to do.”
