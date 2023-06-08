Prince Harry ‘clearly wanted his day in court’ but ‘will regret it’

Prince Harry has just been issued a grave warning from experts who believe he ‘should be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusatory claims about Prince Harry’s attitude.

She started by pointing out how “Labelling the country where you were born as the national equivalent of Britney Spears circa 2007 is hardly a way to charm the public.”

According to News.com.au, “With Harry now holding not only the media and the Firm but also Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government with disdain, what British institution will he go after next? Coronation Street? Hobnobs? Warm beer?”

Before concluding though Ms Elser also slipped in a warning for the Duke of Sussex and said, “Harry seems to have so clearly wanted his day in court, but after this outing, it sounds like he should be a bit more careful what he wishes for. Maybe just a pony next time?”