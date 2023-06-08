Charles Spencer slams journalist for mocking Prince Harry over witness statement

Charles Spencer was quick to support Prince Harry when an Australian journalist took a dig at the royal after his second day of witness statement in his phone hacking case.

Spencer, Princess Diana’s younger brother, shared tweets supporting his nephew after he gave his emotional and powerful witness statement.



In response to Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell, who tweeted that the Duke was still “obsessed” with former flame Chelsea Davy, the ninth Earl Spencer gave her a shut up call.

“Pathetic, @amandajplatell - you have no shame, and even less credibility. Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me, as your employer at @DailyMailUK agreed. Now you’re put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial.”

Moreover, when a commentator asked Spencer for “significant evidence” in the phone hacking case, he replied, “The tens of millions paid out by the @DailyMirror group to those they hacked, to start with. Hope that helps.”



He also retweeted messages from Alastair Campbell, a writer and strategist who previously advised former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“Prince Harry makes a very good point re the damage done to trust in your own circle when stories appear and you have no idea where they come from. Some of the biggest fall-outs I had in No 10 arose from suspicions about who was briefing out confidential information,” he pointed out.

He explained that while Harry “may not be able to prove that all of the stories referred to in court came from illegal activity,” but he could prove that “illegal activity was being conducted.”