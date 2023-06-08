Prince Harry is ‘the world’s least happy millionaire moaning about his life’

Prince Harry has just been branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’ except himself.

These accusatory revelations have been brought forward by royal commentator Mark Dolan.

He started off by accusing Prince Harry of being a ‘numpty’ that blames all his issues with Chelsy Davy, on the media.

This has come in light of admissions by Prince Harry himself, who told the Irish edition of the Sunday Mirror, that his relationship with Davy felt “slated to be doomed, from the very start.”

Back in November of 2007, the publication referenced Prince Harry and wrote, “It reported that Chelsy and I had a ‘secret meeting’ where I had ‘begged her for a second chance’.”

“These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed,” Prince Harry also said at the time.

But Mr Mark Dolan believes the royal is being a weird little ‘numpty’ and even went as far as to say, “The world’s least happy millionaire is moaning about his life.”

According to GB News, “He’s blaming the media for his relationship not working out, I think the relationship didn’t work because he’s just an annoying numpty.”