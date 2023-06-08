Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'careful' with next content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a 360 degree change in their content, says a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly stop talking about their life in the Royal Family to change their branding strategy.

One insider told The Sun: "That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say." The Sun also reported it is because the couple have run out of material to discuss.

Meanwhile, Royal correspondent Charles Rae tells GB News how the rumours could make King Charles III's life easy, noting he will be "breathing a sigh of relief"

He told GB News: "We’ve seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say.

"What they don't want to happen is for them to end up in some sort of documentary or a book with what they've said.

He then continued, noting the new Sussex strategy is good for the monarchy.

"And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief."