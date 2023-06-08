Meghan Markle happy or sad over Prince Harry's split with Chelsy Davy?

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to continue his romantic journey with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The Duke's lawyer's witness statement suggests as King Charles III's younger son Harry was serious about his relationship with the Zimbabwe-born beauty. And, he was not in hurry to call it quits.



A royal insider, previously claimed, that Harry wanted a permanent relationship with her ex but it could not happen due to press intrusion. Some other speculated that Harry wanted to marry Chelsy Davy.



Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said the Duke's relationship with Chelsy was given "little chance" because of press intrusion.



"It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety," the lawyer added.



Reacting to Harry's lawyers' comments, some royal fans appeared making fun of it, with one saying: "Meghan would be thankful to the British tabloid for their alleged role in the ex pair's separation."

Davy and Harry were in a relationship from 2004 until 2009. The Duke previously admitted that she ultimately decided that “a royal life was not for her” because of press' alleged harassment and broke off the relationship.

It's not revealed how Meghan reacted to the reports about his husband's affait and breakup with Davy.