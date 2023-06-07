Reese Witherspoon gives first Summer book recommendation: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared first Summer book recommendation on social media.



On June 6, the Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram and posted a video of Holy Smale’s “fascinating” book.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress wished her fans and followers “Happy Summer”.

“The kids are out of school, time to have some fun and read some great books,” she began.

The Wild actress continued, “So, I am really excited to share with you, the June Reese’s Book Club pick. It is called Cassandra in Reverse by Holy Smale.”

Reflecting on the story, Reese stated, “This book is so fascinating. It has a lead character whose voice I just loved.”

The Home Again star gushed about the lead character in the book, adding, “She’s very witty. She’s very self-deprecating, she also knows so much about Greek mythology.”

Elaborating on more, Reese divulged, “We meet her on the worst day of her life. She’s getting fired, her boyfriend dumps her and her roommates hate her. On that same day, she discovers she has the power to go back in time.”

Your Place or Mine actress shared that this book has a “twist” at the end that really “surprised” her.



Meanwhile, Reese also mentioned that she “got a lot of really good summer book reads” and would “really excited to share them with you”.

In the caption, the Mud actress wrote, “This super charming and witty novel is about main character Cassie who is stuck in a time loop and trying to fix the 3rd worst day of her life. You may THINK you know what’s going on... but keep reading!!”

In the end, Reese asked, “If you could go back in time, what would you change.”