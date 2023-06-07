Prince Harry back on stand for cross-examination

After a day of giving tense testimony, Prince Harry returned to witness box for a second day of cross-examination in a London court on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex is testifying against a tabloid publisher for alleged illegal information-gathering, including phone hacking, alongside several other claimants.



"I believe phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of its papers and that is beyond doubt," Harry said under renewed cross-examination by MGN lawyer Andrew Green.



He added if that was not accepted by the court, "I would feel some injustice".

On Tuesday, after swearing an oath on the Bible, King Charles III's younger son took aim at the British press and, in a rarity for a royal, the government.

Meghan Markle's husband claimed, in his witness statement, that media intrusion had blighted his life, adding that the state of both the press and government were "at rock bottom".

Harry, who has launched several lawsuits against tabloid media groups in recent years, has claimed to be the victim of relentless and distressing press intrusion "most of my life up until this day," claiming some media had blood on their hands.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father has faced questions about various aspects of dozens tabloid stories being considered, covering everything from ex-girlfriends and rumours that army officer James Hewitt was his father to royal family relations.