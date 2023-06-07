Prince Harry won’t even let South Park satire ‘penetrate his skull’

Prince Harry has just surprised fans and critics alike by ‘proving’ that not even South Park’s satire has ‘penetrated his skull’.

These accusatory claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

According to The Telegraph she started off by referencing some of prince Harry’s own comments regarding the Royal Institution.

She claimed, “Harry admitted he no longer had a role within the institution, but said that as a member of the Royal family, and as ‘a soldier upholding important values’, he felt a responsibility to ‘expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest’.”

But “this from the man who, when he was Captain General of the Royal Marines,” and “missed a memorial service to honour victims of an IRA bomb at the Royal Marines base in Deal, Kent in 1989,” just to “attend a Disney premiere with his wife.”

“You might have hoped that South Park’s satirical take-down of the Sussexes and their ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ would have penetrated Harry’s skull,” Ms Pearson warns “clearly not.”

“He complains that Piers Morgan subjected him and Meghan to ‘horrific personal attacks and intimidation’.” But “as far as I can recall, Morgan merely said he didn’t believe a word that came out of Meghan’s mouth,” which is a ‘sensible precaution.”