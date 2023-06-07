King Charles to abdicate for Prince William after new poll?

King Charles III, who was officially crowned on May 6, has been asked to abdicate for his eldest son Prince William, according to a leading pollster.



The members of Commonwealth nations reportedly believe Kate Middleton's husband William would make a better monarch than his father.

The Prince of William is favoured to take over from the newly crowned king "sooner rather than later" as Commonwealth members reportedly expect the royal would make a better monarch than the 74-year-old.

Charles III's popularity is dropping below his eldest son's, with people holding overwhelmingly positive views about the Wales family, a recent poll has found.

The poll, set up by Lord Ashcroft, a pollster and former chairman of the Conservative Party, found that groups would prefer the current King to abdicate and leave the nation in William's hands, with one respondent from New Zealand saying he has "done a lot wrong" and that William is "doing exceptionally well", something people are "invested in".



Lord Ashcroft's poll looked for data from across the Commonwealth, with his team surveying 22,701 people in the 15 nations where the King serves as the head of state.

The poll also conducted focus groups in eight Commonwealth realms, including Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Another person, from the same country, was similarly scathing of the King, as they insisted crowds greeting the couple would be "twice or three times the size" of the current monarchs.

Prince is "younger", "vibrant" and "thinks differently" to his father, one respondent from Belize told a focus group. They added that they thought Prince William would "do a better job" as monarch than King Charles.