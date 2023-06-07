Twitter Blue extends tweet editing window to 60 minutes for subscribers

A representational illustration of Twitter Blue. — Twitter

The Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging site Twitter, which is aiming to rival Instagram and Facebook with its latest updates, introduced a much-awaited feature for its users on Wednesday.

As of June 7, Twitter Blue subscribers can edit tweets for up to 60 minutes, expanding the previous 30-minute limit set since the feature's October 2022 debut.

The development comes as part of Musk's plans to boost revenue by incorporating highly requested features from Twitter users into the Twitter Blue subscription service.

Twitter Blue's official account made an announcement to its 571,000 followers, affirming that paid subscribers will have a full hour to edit their posted tweets before the editing opportunity expires and is no longer available.

Even during Jack Dorsey's tenure as CEO of Twitter, the ability to edit tweets was consistently one of the most sought-after features by users of the social networking platform, based on user requests.

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk aimed to make the Twitter Blue subscription enticing by incorporating exclusive features, enticing users to pay $8 per month for the service.

"The billionaire's aim was clear — to drive more funds into Twitter's treasury, which previously was not seeing enough profits. Musk ended up firing a big chunk of Twitter's global staff as part of an internal restructuring process, in order to balance the platform's financial condition and trim down costs," Gadgets 360 reported.

This is also when the tweet edit update for published tweets was introduced for subscribers of Twitter Blue. However, not all plans for subscribers by Musk worked out.

According to The Verge's editor Alex Heath, several Twitter Blue subscribers complained that "some features of the package are not functional."

Despite extensive advertising since February, the reduced ads feature of Twitter Blue has not yet been implemented. However, the social media site added other updates to make changes to cater for requests by users.