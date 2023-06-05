Elon Musk hires another NBCUniversal Executive for Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/File

Twitter has hired senior NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch as part of Elon Musk's strategy to transform the social media platform's top team.

Benarroch is beginning his role on Monday, to focus on business operations, CNN reported.

The announcement follows another one made by the Tesla CEO around a month earlier, in which he declared NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's new chief executive.

Yaccarino will replace Musk, who will remain closely involved in the company, the report said.

Benarroch recently updated his LinkedIn profile, indicating that he will join Twitter's New York office.

"I am looking forward to bringing my skills to Twitter and working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together," he wrote in a post about his move.

Meanwhile, Yaccarino tweeted: "Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next."



Previously, Benarroch was the executive vice president for communications, advertising, and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and he has also worked at social media giant Facebook.



Late last week, reports emerged that Twitter's second head of trust and safety under owner Elon Musk had resigned.

Ella Irwin took over the post when the previous head Yoel Roth left in November 2022, a month after Musk took over the company.

The responsibility of the head of trust and safety content moderation is a subject that has received attention ever since Musk took control of the company.

The reason behind Irwin's resignation remains unknown, but it did come a day after Musk publicly criticised Twitter's content moderation decision.

Since spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, the tech billionaire has been under pressure to find a new CEO and turn his attention back to his other companies, such as electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.

Moreover, the tech billionaire has appointed Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO to manage its commercial operations, which have had trouble turning a profit, and will continue to serve as executive chairman and chief technology officer.