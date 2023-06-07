Prince Harry ‘lied’ in Spare? ‘Inaccuracies are there’

Prince Harry has officially gone back on his word and admitted to allegedly fabricating a story from his memoir Spare.



This admission has been shared by Prince Harry himself, during a stint on the witness stand against Mirror Group Newspapers.

For those unversed, the story in question talks of an incident where Prince Harry’s pals shaved his head, as a joke and it wound up in all major newspapers.

In reference to this the Duke said, “As a kid at school, I could never have imagined how they got wind of that story so I made the assumption [that a friend leaked it].”

According to a report by the Daily Star, “Now, some many years later, it seems that probably wasn’t the case,” he later admitted.

This claim comes shortly after the prince took a stand against ‘unethical’ news practices which Prince Harry believes ‘destroyed’ his chance at having a childhood.