Prince Harry ‘lied’ in Spare? ‘Inaccuracies are there’

Prince Harry has officially gone back on his word and admitted to allegedly fabricating a story from his memoir Spare.
This admission has been shared by Prince Harry himself, during a stint on the witness stand against Mirror Group Newspapers.
For those unversed, the story in question talks of an incident where Prince Harry’s pals shaved his head, as a joke and it wound up in all major newspapers.
In reference to this the Duke said, “As a kid at school, I could never have imagined how they got wind of that story so I made the assumption [that a friend leaked it].”
According to a report by the Daily Star, “Now, some many years later, it seems that probably wasn’t the case,” he later admitted.
This claim comes shortly after the prince took a stand against ‘unethical’ news practices which Prince Harry believes ‘destroyed’ his chance at having a childhood.
Prince Harry testified he had suffered lifelong "press invasion"
King Charles is attracting youngsters for his ecological goals
Meghan Markle could return to her career as an actress, says expert
Kate Middleton favourite tiara could cause her trouble, says expert
Princess Eugenie has welcomed her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank
Catherine Tate talks about the awful life of living in the Royal Family