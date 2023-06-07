Prince Harry’s surprising error in witness statement revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a surprising error as the member of the royal family in the witness statement he submitted in his case against a British tabloid publisher for illegal information gathering.
According to a report by GB News, in part of his statement, Prince Harry refers to his father King Charles as "HRH King Charles III".
The publication further said, however, the correct title for the monarch is ‘His Majesty King Charles III’.
The report says as a member of the Royal Family, it is a surprising error for Prince Harry to make.
A 55-page statement was released on Tuesday as Prince Harry began giving evidence in the dispatch box.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, with press intrusion cited as a key factor in their decision to move to the United States.
