Prince Harry lightens the mood with cheeky joke during phone hacking trial

Prince Harry made an effort to lighten up the mood as he took to the witness stand amid his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

On Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, the Duke of Sussex, instructed not to share confidential evidence from the trial when he returns home to California where he lives with wife Meghan Markle, 41, and their children: son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, via People Magazine.

In response, the royal cheekily asked if that included his wife and children, noting he would be likely connecting with them on a Facetime call.

Harry, 38, is appearing in court to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The testimony from the Duke also makes him the first member of the royal family in 100 years to testify in court.

His case against the Mirror Group became the first to go to trial on Monday, June 5th, 2023. Prince Harry’s cross-examination will resume on Wednesday.

Amid the court cases, this will also be the second time in recent weeks that the prince returned to the U.K. by himself.

Last month, he made a quick trip to his home country to attend the Coronation of his father, King Charles. While he was merely present was 27 hours, his attendance at the ceremony made many headlines.

Prince Harry made his trip brief so he could make it in time for his son, Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.