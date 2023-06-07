Piers Morgan claps back at Prince Harry

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has clapped back at Prince Harry after receiving fierce criticism from the Duke of Sussex during his phone hacking trial.
In his witness statement, Prince Harry claimed Piers Morgan, the former editor of Daily Mirror, behaviour was "vile and entirely unjustified".
He went on to say the thought of Piers Morgan and his "band of journalists" earwigging on his mother's messages "makes me feel physically sick".
Speaking to Sky News following Harry’s witness statement, the outspoken journalist sarcastically said: "I didn't see it but I wish him luck with his privacy campaign - look forward to reading it in his next book."
Archie and Lilibet doting father on Tuesday testified he had suffered lifelong "press invasion" and that some media had blood on their hands.
The Prince made history as he became the first British royal in more than 100 years to give evidence in court.
Prince Harry blasts Piers Morgan and others accountable for allegedly "vile and entirely unjustified behaviour" aimed...
Kate Middleton shuns Prince Harry as she steps out amid the Duke's appearance in London court
King Charles commissioned 10 leading artists, from Britain and abroad, to create portraits of ten pioneering members...
Eugenie said she gave birth to her second son on May 30th
Prince Harry said rumours King Charles III was not his father were "very damaging" to him
The daughter of Prince Andrew welcomed her second on May 30th