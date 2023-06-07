'I beg to differ': Mansha Pasha schools Naseeruddin Shah

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha (left) and Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah (right. — Instagram/manshapasha/AFP/File

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha took a cheeky dig at veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah who claimed that the Sindhi language was no longer spoken in Pakistan.



Taking to Twitter, the Laal Kabootar actor said that she totally disagreed with Shah as she was a Sindhi-speaking Pakistani.

"As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ," the Laal Kabootar actor wrote on Twitter.

The Indian artist came under fire for starting a controversy around the status of Sindhi language.

“They [Pakistan] have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan", Shah said while speaking about his latest TV series Taj in a promotional interview.

The comments by the Ishqiya actor did not sit well with Pakistanis and for all the right reasons as Sindhi is one of the widely spoken languages in the country. The comments drew ire from netizens who started commenting in Sindhi on the post, saying that Shah was being "ignorant".

