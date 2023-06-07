Princess Eugenie £30k labour ward her THESE lavish facilities

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a specialised labour ward as she gave birth to her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Royal was joined by her family at Portland Hospital as she welcomed her second baby.

The posh facility has a range of facilities, from expensive champagnes and to delicacies.

A cook, who once worked there, tells Mirro.co.uk: "We can get foie gras, lobsters and oysters if people want them, we have fantastic champagne, Dom Pérignon if people want it."

The outlet further adds: "The hospital also offers a range of high-end facilities to guests, including a private in-house photography company for newborn photoshoots and a gift shop that offers trinkets like silver and bronze casts of babies' feet."

"While mums are treated to one-on-one care, their newborns are cared for by staff, and there is a nursery on the first floor," the publications adds.

It continues: "Babies are electronically tagged with a computer system monitoring their exact location at any one time."