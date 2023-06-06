Royals treat Princess Eugenie differently as she gives birth to son after Queen's death

No member of the British royal family has publicly congratulated Princess Eugenie on the birth of her second son.

Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles and daughter of his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.



When Eugenie gave birth to her first son in February 2021, the then Prince of Wales, Charles, and his wife Duchess Camilla had shared an Instagram post to congratulate her.

The message was posted on the same day as the announcement of the baby was made.

Kate Middleton's brother James was also among those who had commented on Eugenie's picture of her son.



No social media account of the royal family members has posted anything about Eugenie's second son since the announcement was made on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton has shared one post since but it was about the Princess of Wales' royal engagement .

The only differences now and then is Queen Elizabeth was alive when Eugenie gave birth to her first son.

