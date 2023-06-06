Kanye West’s new bride Bianca Censori finding it hard to deal with paparazzi

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is reportedly finding it hard to deal with the media ever since she married the rapper.

The architectural designer likes to remain “low-key,” however, she is doing her best as the rapper, who now goes by Ye, tells her to do.

Speaking about Censori, a source told The Sun, "Bianca doesn't hang too much with her own crowd, she's all about Kanye and mostly with him 24/7, but dating Kanye really can be a full-time job.”

"She loves fashion and art and dressing up but she's not really about being famous, she is a lot more low-key than Ye's other exes,” the insider said.

The outlet shared that Censori has “struggled” with the media chasing her and “paparazzi being around at times” as she is not always in mood to pose for snaps or give interviews.

However, when it comes to handling Ye, who Censori has known for a long time, she has a “lot of patience,” the source added.

“She knows how to handle him,” the insider said, adding that Censori is “happy for him to be in the forefront."

Comparing Censori to Kim Kardashian, the insider shared, "It was very different when he was dating Kim, she had her own business empire and own life and couldn't always drop everything to be by Ye's side.”

"It is also no secret she likes to sometimes set up pap photos and play the game, but Bianca isn't hugely into all that, she's very chill and just wants to focus on their business.

"Bianca seems to agree to a lot more of what Ye asks of her and that's why they work, and she's happy for him to style him in whatever bizarre outfits he wants."