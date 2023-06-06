No more annoying autocorrect: Apple tweaking iPhone's keyboard

A man's hand is seen holding an iPhone while typing something. — Apple website/File

Smartphones and other electronic gadgets have surely become advanced and more user-friendly with the developments in the tech industry but they don't always act "smart" because ultimately it is the artificial intelligence that operates them.



For example, the autocorrect function on a phone's keyboard is one of the most annoying features when it comes to spelling words according to one's convenience and especially expletives.

The users can always turn off the option but Apple reportedly has come up with a solution to this problem. The iPhone developers are going to tweak the autocorrect feature on the device's keyboard, which will prevent "correcting one of the most common expletives to ducking", Reuters reported.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," the publication quoted Apple's software chief Craig Federighi as saying.

Apart from the texting tweak, Apple also unveiled its first mixed reality headset, challenging Facebook owner Meta in a market that has yet to tempt users beyond videogamers and tech geeks.

The release was the most significant product launch by the iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Vision Pro, which was generally well received on Monday, will cost a hefty $3,499 and be available early next year in the United States only, the company said.

"There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives," said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he unveiled the sleek VR device that resembled ski goggles.

"We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion and capability that only Apple can deliver," he added.

The headgear, which Apple referred to as a spatial computer, was introduced at the close of an Apple event in Cupertino, California in which the company announced a long list of product updates.

— Additional input from AFP