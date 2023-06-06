Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie on birth of second son

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has showered love on her pal Princess Eugenie’s second baby.



Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Monday and announced she has welcomed her second son on May 30th.

She said, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

The Princess further said, “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Fans and friends took an opportunity to send congratulations to the Princess.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas also showered love on Princess Eugenie’s post by pressing the heart button.

Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry for two years until 2014.

The Duke started dating Cressida in 2012 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.